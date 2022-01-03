Win 50,000 Dollars at a River Dragons Game this Season

The Columbus River Dragons and Fort Benning Harley-Davidson have teamed up this season to offer one lucky fan a chance to win 50,000 dollars with a center ice shot during the first intermission of our game March 19 against the Watertown Wolves!

Getting your name into consideration is easy! Just get your phone and text FBWIN to 55678 and you're entered in to win.

The selected contestant(s) will be notified no less than four (4) days prior to the March 19th game that they will be shooting for the chance to win the grand prize!

For full contest rules and details visit FortBenningHD.com or stop in at the dealership at 3230 Williams Road in Columbus.

The River Dragons are proud to partner with the Chattahoochee Valley's only authorized Harley-Davidson dealer, Fort Benning Harley-Davidson!

