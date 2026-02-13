Wilson Warbirds Announce National Anthem Tryouts for Upcoming Season

Published on February 13, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







Wilson, NC - The Wilson Warbirds are inviting talented vocalists and instrumentalists to audition to perform the National Anthem during home games for the club's upcoming inaugural season, which begins on Tuesday, April 14 against the Hill City Howlers.

The Warbirds are seeking soloists and duos to perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" before select home games. Performers of all ages are encouraged to try out.

National Anthem tryouts will be held on:

Date: Saturday, February 19th

Time: 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Location:

J. Burt Gillette Athletic Complex

3238 Corbett Ave NE, Wilson, NC 27893

Auditions will be conducted in person and will be evaluated by team representatives. Each performer should prepare a rendition of the National Anthem lasting no longer than 90 seconds and must be performed a cappella - no musical accompaniment tracks will be permitted.

Those selected will have the opportunity to perform in front of Warbirds fans throughout the season, contributing to the game-day experience and honoring one of baseball's most cherished traditions.

Interested participants are encouraged to arrive early to sign in. Anyone with questions should call 919-269-2287 and be sure to follow the Wilson Warbirds on social media for any updates in the event weather should cause interruptions to the event.

The Wilson Warbirds look forward to showcasing local talent and welcoming the community to be part of an exciting new season of baseball.







Carolina League Stories from February 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.