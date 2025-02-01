Wilson Scores Highlight Goal in Narrow Preseason Loss at Austin FC

February 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







On the heels of a breakout rookie year, Jansen Wilson delivered again Saturday as Louisville City FC opened 2025 preseason play.

The Elizabethtown, Kentucky, native struck a 63rd-minute goal from distance to pull one back in a tightly contested, 3-1 loss to Major League Soccer's Austin FC.

"It was a good exercise for the group," said coach Danny Cruz. "We needed to finish our chances after we created a lot of them in the first half. I'm obviously frustrated by the result, but ultimately it's about continuing to build toward opening day."

The hosts - with a starting lineup featuring recently acquired U.S. international Brandon Vazquez - scored off a corner kick and own goal in the first half at their home Q2 Stadium. Wilson offered a strong response when cutting the deficit.

The 23-year-old scored nine goals last season to rank second on LouCity's USL Championship Players' Shield-winning roster. After playing primarily in a wingback role, Wilson will shift farther up the field this season, converting Saturday as striker.

"It was a great goal," Cruz said. "It came from pressing high up the field - good ball forward, good turn and a great finish from about 24 yards out."

Austin FC rounded out scoring in the 86th minute. After a teammate hit the post, Daniel Pereira knocked in the rebound.

Whereas LouCity played outside competition Saturday for the first time, Austin made this its third game of 2025. The club previously faced MLS's New England Revolution before registering a 3-0 victory over the USL Championship's Charleston Battery.

From here, City will continue its preseason trip with a week in Tucson, Arizona, as the boys in purple gear up for their March 8 league opener at Charleston. Cruz rotated in all his healthy first teamers against Austin, seeing midfielders Zach Duncan and Kevon Lambert make their club debuts along with defender Josh Jones, the University of Louisville product.

2025 Louisville City FC Preseason Schedule

February 1 at Austin FC (L, 3-1)

February 5 vs. New Mexico United

February 9 vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

February 12 at Seattle Sounders FC

February 22 vs. Lexington SC

March 1 vs. Knoxville SC

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.