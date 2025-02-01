Feyenoord Transfers Korede Osundina to Portuguese Casa Pia A.C.

February 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC partner club Feyenoord Rotterdam announced the permanent transfer of forward Korede Osundina to Portuguese Premier League club Casa Pia A.C.

"Korede's transfer from Feyenoord to Casa Pia A.C. marks a historic milestone for the club, becoming the first-ever secondary transfer in our history," said Peter Nugent, OCSC President of Soccer Operations & General Manager. "This moment highlights our unwavering commitment to a forward-thinking development model that not only nurtures talent but also creates clear pathways for young players to build successful professional careers."

In 2023 Osundina was the first player to be transferred between OCSC and Feyenoord after the clubs formed a first-of-its-kind collaborative partnership. He was loaned to FC Dordrecht in September 2023, where he made 54 appearances, and scored ten goals and six assists.

Korede isn't the only former OCSC player on the move. Last week Stade de Reims in the French Premier League loaned former OCSC center-back Kobi Henry to MLS side Real Salt Lake.

Osundina's contract with Feyenoord runs until mid-2026 and details of the transfer will not be released.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.