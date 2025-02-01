San Antonio FC Defeats UIW 2-0 in Preseason Friendly

February 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC picked up a 2-0 win over the University of the Incarnate Word in its second preseason contest Saturday.

San Antonio grabbed the early 1-0 advantage with Luke Haakenson capitalizing off the rebound after a blocked shot.

A new lineup entered the match during the second half, with Alexis Souahy, Juan Osorio, Mohamed Omar and Jake LaCava substituting on alongside a group of trialists. SAFC then doubled its lead as Osorio found LaCava, who took a dribble and tucked the ball in for the far-post finish.

Scoring Summary:

SAFC: 1-0 Luke Haakenson

SAFC: 2-0 SAFC: 2-0 Jake LaCava (Assisted by Juan Osorio)

Next Up

San Antonio FC will host Southern Methodist University in a closed-door friendly Saturday, Feb. 8. The 10th anniversary season presented by Toyota will open against Monterey Bay F.C. Saturday, March 8 at Toyota Field. Tickets are on sale now at SanAntonioFC.com or on the SAFC app.

SAFC Starting XI: Richard Sanchez, Rece Buckmaster, Alex Crognale, Mitchell Taintor, Jimmy Medranda, Trialist, Trialist, Luke Haakenson, Nicky Hernandez, Jorge Hernandez, Juan Agudelo

