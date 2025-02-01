Crew Contest Kicks off Hounds' Preseason

The Pittsburgh Riverhounds kicked off their preseason match schedule by linking up once again with the Columbus Crew of MLS, wrapping up the first week of camp with a tough test against a team out of the top division already three weeks into their 2025 preparations.

The preseason match at OhioHealth Performance Center was played behind closed doors and with no match reporting, per the Crew's request, but after the preseason game, Riverhounds coach Bob Lilley shared his thoughts on his team's first outing.

"It was good for us to get this opportunity, because Columbus is one of the best attacking teams in MLS, and, in my opinion, the best in terms of possession," Lilley said. "They're well coached. Their speed of play is high, and they're tactically really sharp. We want our guys to see that and be exposed to that, and I think it will help us in the long run. We had to chase at times, and it helps remind us we've got to keep the ball better sometimes so we don't have to chase."

The Crew was the Hounds' very first preseason opponent back in 1999, and the teams also opened the exhibition schedule in 2023 to good outcomes for both teams - the Hounds won the Players' Shield that year, and the Crew, under then-first-year coach Wilfried Nancy, triumphed in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Lilley holds Nancy's current squad in high esteem, and he said they put the Hounds under far more pressure than they had seen through one week of training camp.

"This week, we spent a lot of time on the ball and working in possession and in attacking moments. We know they pulled us apart some. We have to do some work on our team defending, so when we go forward into the season, we're more connected. That will come in time," Lilley said.

The Hounds' coach continued: "It was good. I wanted to see them have to problem-solve. I didn't want them to have all the answers going in, because sometimes in a game, you have to clean things up on the fly."

The Hounds played 26 players in total, with many of the team's regulars getting either 30 or 45 minutes for their first competitive action. Lilley led off with many of his regulars in the starting lineup, and he described the play in the early stages as "pretty even" for his top group.

Forward Bertin Jacquesson played 30 minutes after rejoining the team in training for the first time Friday, while goalkeeper Eric Dick had the day off, leaving netminding duties split between Jacob Randolph and trialist Ben Martino.

With a few 2024 regulars yet to jump into training this preseason, such as Junior Etou and Illal Osumanu, that left plenty of opportunities for trialists to make their case for a roster spot in 2025. And while errors could be expected against MLS opposition, Lilley was looking for more than just tackles won and passes completed, both from the trialists and from his team's players already under contract.

"You get to see how resilient they are, because they are going to get exposed at times. They have to compete. It's going to be difficult, but how do they respond? Are they going to impose themselves in certain ways, or are they just reacting? It shows a lot when you can see them in a high-pressure environment," Lilley said.

All things considered, the Hounds returned to Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon with a better idea of where they stand currently. With another week of training ahead of them, Lilley hopes to see his side make more strides forward ahead of their first home preseason match next Saturday against Duquesne University.

