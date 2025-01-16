Willmar Stingers Welcome Back Four Returning Players

January 16, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers are thrilled to announce the return of four standout players for the 2025 Northwoods League season. Ben Irsfeld, Will Eldridge, Jordan Kuhnau, and Will Henry will bring their talent, experience, and passion back to the diamond as the Stingers prepare for another exciting season.

Ben Irsfeld, a right-handed pitcher and junior at Minnesota State University, Mankato, will be entering his third season with the Stingers. In 2024, Irsfeld demonstrated his pitching prowess, finishing with a 1.93 ERA and 11 strikeouts over 9.1 innings. During his sophomore season at Mankato, he pitched 15 innings with a 3.00 ERA and 16 strikeouts. Known for his consistency and leadership, Irsfeld is poised to play a critical role in the Stingers' pitching rotation.

Will Eldridge, a junior at Indiana University, also returns to the Stingers after an impressive 2024 season. Eldridge struck out 27 batters over 15.1 innings, showcasing his ability to dominate opposing hitters. In college, he added 28 strikeouts over 18.1 innings with a 4.91 ERA during his sophomore year. Eldridge's strikeout potential and experience make him a key contributor to the team's success.

Jordan Kuhnau, a local talent from Alexandria High School and Garfield, MN, is back with the Stingers after appearing in 10 games last season. Primarily playing first base, Kuhnau tallied 28 at-bats in 2024 and brings a versatile skill set to the team. As he begins his collegiate baseball journey with the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits, Kuhnau's hometown roots and dedication make him a great fit for the Stingers.

Will Henry, a right-handed pitcher entering his second season with the Stingers, adds depth and reliability to the bullpen. Henry recently completed his first collegiate season at Augustana University (SD), where he posted an impressive 2.25 ERA over 24 innings pitched with 33 strikeouts. In 2024 with the Stingers, Henry logged 21.2 innings pitched, recording 21 strikeouts and demonstrating his potential for continued growth.

"We're excited to have Ben, Jordan, and both Wills back with us for the 2025 season," said Stingers General Manager Hunter Rommes. "Each of these players brings something special to the team, and their commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our goals. We can't wait to see what they accomplish this year."

The 2025 season promises to be an exciting one for the Stingers, with this talented group of returning players setting the stage for success. Stay tuned for more "Building the Roster" updates presented by Subway throughout the off-season.

For more information on the Stingers or to purchase a 2025 7-game plan, or full/half season ticket package, call the Stingers front office at 320-222-2010.

The 2025 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group.

Northwoods League Stories from January 16, 2025

