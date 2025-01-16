Woodchucks Announce First Player for 2025

January 16, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







Wausau, WI - The Wausau Woodchucks are pleased to announce their first player signing of the 2025 season. Outfielder Zach Knowlton will join the team at Athletic Park this summer from Central Michigan University.

OF - Zach Knowlton | 5'8" | R/R| Junior | Central Michigan University

Originally from Olathe, Kansas, Knowlton played high school baseball for Spring Hill High School before committing to Highland Community College to start his college career.

In 2024, Knowlton was a strong force at the plate, boasting a .374 batting average over 195 at bats. He recorded 73 hits including 6 home runs, 4 triples, and 10 doubles. In addition to his power at the plate, Knowlton was dominant in the outfield, posting a .991 fielding percentage last season.

Opening Day at home for the Wausau Woodchucks 2025 season is Thursday, May 29th at Athletic Park in Wausau. Half and full season tickets, along with ticket packages, group tickets and hospitality areas are on sale now. Single game tickets will go on sale later this spring.

