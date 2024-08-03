Williamsport Drops Third Straight

August 3, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

For the third night in a row, the Williamsport Crosscutters took the early lead but saw it slip away, this time falling to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 4-2 at Eastwood Field on Saturday night.

Mark Shallenberger led the way for Williamsport, reaching base safely with a 2 for 3 night that included a triple, his first of the season, a hit by pitch, and a run scored.

Josh Lopez added the other run scored on a 1 for 3 night that included an RBI. Kyson Donahue also added an RBI tonight.

Brent Francisco got the start for Williamsport and went seven strong innings, allowing two runs on six hits with no walks and five strikeouts in a no-decision.

Reliever Brett Thomas took the loss for Williamsport, falling to 0-1, after allowing two runs on three hits with no walks and one strikeout.

The Williamsport Crosscutters and the Mahoning Valley Scrappers will wrap-up this brief two-game series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch from Eastwood Field is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

WP: Jerry Burkett II (1-0) LP: Brett Thomas (0-1) SV: Cole Chimenti (1)

Crosscutters Record: 5-10 2nd Half, 27-18 Overall Next Game: Sunday, August 4th at Mahoning Valley, 2:05 p.m.

Next Home Game: Tuesday, August 6th vs West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Promotions: Topps Tuesday, BOGO Ticket Tuesday, Charitable Tuesday

