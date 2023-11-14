Williamsport Crosscutters Stadium Undergoes Name Change

The home of the Williamsport Crosscutters will be changing its name to Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. Muncy Bank and Trust, the stadium Naming Rights Partner, has merged with First Columbia Bank, creating the new Journey Bank.

The city of Williamsport, who owns the stadium, entered into a 6-year Naming Rights agreement with Muncy Bank & Trust Bank in 2021.

Commenting on the change, Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter said, "I would like to congratulate Journey Bank on their successful merger. The City of Williamsport appreciates the relationship we have with the bank and look forward to our continued partnership moving forward."

Journey Bank President/CEO Rob Glunk stated, "Becoming Journey Bank opens up exciting opportunities for us, but one thing that will always remain constant is our dedication to the community. We're proud to continue our partnership with the Williamsport Crosscutters as well as the city of Williamsport, and we look forward to creating unforgettable moments at the newly renamed Journey Bank Ballpark."

The new stadium name is expected to appear on updated signage at the ballpark in the coming weeks.

"We have appreciated the strong support of Muncy Bank & Trust and look forward to our continued partnership with the newly created Journey Bank," said Cutters Vice President of Marketing Gabe Sinicropi.

The Williamsport Crosscutters are members of the MLB Draft League, run by Major League Baseball, which serves as a showcase during the season's first half (June 4 - July 13) for top draft-eligible prospects leading up the MLB Draft. After a break for the draft, play resumes in the second half (July 18 - Sept. 4) with professional players who have exhausted their amateur eligibility.

The 2024 season features 40 home games between June 4 and September 4. The full schedule along with information on MVP Club Season Tickets, Bonus Book mini-plans and holiday gift specials is available at crosscutters.com.

