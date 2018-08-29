Williamson Leads Revs to Fourth Straight Win

Logan Williamson earned his sixth victory of the season and the York Revolution tied a season-high with a fourth straight win overall, taking the opener of a three-game series against the New Britain Bees, 8-6 on Tuesday evening at New Britain Stadium.

Williamson came up big for the Revs early in the game, working out of a bases loaded, one-out jam in the first by striking out Jonathan Galvez and Jamar Walton to keep the game scoreless.

Telvin Nash launched an opposite field solo homer to right-center in the second, giving the Revs a 1-0 lead. It was Nash's ninth in just 22 games played on the season.

Williamson pulled off an even bigger escape in the fourth, retiring three consecutive Bees batters after facing a bases loaded, no-out jam, preserving York's 1-0 edge.

The Revs blew the game open in the fifth, batting around to score five times. Alonzo Harris smacked a two-run double down the left field line with the bases loaded to start the scoring. Alexi Casilla followed with a sac fly to deep center. Melky Mesa added an RBI double to right on his league-leading 40th extra-base hit of the season. Nash followed with an RBI triple to right-center as the lead expanded to 6-0.

York scored two more in the sixth on an RBI triple to right-center by Jared Mitchell and a base hit to left off the bat of Ryan Dent, building a commanding 8-0 lead.

Williamson worked scoreless ball until allowing an RBI single to Walton with one out in the sixth. Reliever Joe Van Meter entered to record the final two outs of the inning, along with a scoreless seventh.

James Skelton connected on a three-run homer to right field in the eighth and Walton nailed a two-run home run to right-center with two outs in the ninth, bringing the Bees within a pair. Dustin Richardson closed it out by retiring Skelton on a pop out to short with the tying run at the plate to seal the victory.

Williamson (6-4) earned the win, allowing just one run on five hits in 5.1 innings, while striking out a season-best seven batters.

Bees starter Rainy Lara (9-7) took the loss, allowing six runs over five innings despite only two earned runs. He is 0-3 in three starts against York.

Notes: The four-game winning streak is the third of the year for the Revs, who also won four straight from May 6-11 and June 28-30. Williamson's win is the 27th of his Revs career, third-most in franchise history. He also ranks third in starts (84), third in innings (461.1), and fifth in strike outs (225). His seven strike outs are his most in a game since striking out seven in a 3-1 win at Lancaster on June 19, 2015. He has allowed three runs or fewer in nine of 12 starts this season. The Revs have won eight of their last 11 games and six of the last eight. The Revs have scored 8.4 runs per game while batting .359 as a team with 10 home runs in those eight games. York has led by eight runs before allowing six unanswered and winning by two with the tying run at the plate in each of the last two victories. Nash finished a double shy of the cycle, and with two RBI, now has 24 RBI in 22 games played. Mesa joined Nash by going 3-for-5, and is now 14-for-27 (.519) with eight extra-base hits on a six-game hitting streak. With 29 RBI in 25 games in August, Mesa is one off the league lead with 73 RBI for the season; his 29 RBI in August are one shy of the club's August record of 30 set by Jason Aspito in 2008 and matched by Chris Nowak in 2012. Mesa's 29 RBI in August are tied for sixth most in a month in Revs history, and just three shy of tying the single-month franchise record of 32 set by Chris Ashby (July 2008) and Johan Limonta (May 2014). It is the most RBI in one month by a Revs hitter since Andres Perez totaled 29 in August, 2015. Harris has hit safely in six straight and has scored in five consecutive games. Mitchell is 13-for-32 (.406) on an eight-game hitting streak, and picked up his fourth triple of the season, and ninth of his Revs career, tied for fifth-most in Revs history. Eight of York's nine starters either scored or drove in a run and seven of nine recorded at least one hit. York righty Mitch Atkins (11-5, 3.62) faces New Britain right hander Brandon Beachy (0-1, 4.76) on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 1350, woyk1350.com, The New WOYK app, and WOYK 1350 on YouTube beginning at 6:15 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

