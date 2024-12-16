Williams Returns to Barnstormers

December 16, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have re- signed wide receiver Quian Williams to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Williams (6-1, 195, Buffalo) returns to the Iowa Barnstormers for his second season with the team. Despite being a rookie in the Indoor Football League (IFL) last season, Williams proved to be an offensive powerhouse. In 14 games of play, Williams led the Barnstormers with 66 receptions, 840 yards, and 18 touchdowns. Additionally, Williams made his mark as the top rookie kick returner, returning 54 total kick returns for 1,008 yards and two touchdowns ranking second in the entire league in return yards.

In his rookie season, Williams earned numerous IFL accolades including Week 12 Special Teams Player of the Week and ending the season as Second Team All-IFL and All-Rookie Team for both wide receiver and kick returner.

"When we signed him last year, we knew he was a special player and he proved it all season long," said Coach Mogensen. "Quian is still on the radar of CFL and UFL teams and we are hoping he lands an opportunity there, but it's refreshing to know that if he is in the IFL he will be a Barnstormer. Like Rui, Q was coveted by nearly every other IFL team and chose to come back here to Iowa over those other offers. Q being back in the fold with our other signed receivers like Keshaun Taylor and Khaleb Hood puts us in a position to have arguably the best group of wideouts in the IFL this season."

Williams will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

