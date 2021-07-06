Will Wilson and Diego Rincones Called up to Double-A Richmond

EUGENE, OR - Emeralds shortstop Will Wilson and outfielder Diego Rincones have each been promoted from the High-A West's Eugene Emeralds to the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels.

In a corresponding roster move, RHP Austin Reich will join the Emeralds from Low-A San Jose while INF Nolan Dempsey will join the Emeralds from the Arizona Complex League (ACL).

Wilson and Rincones become the sixth and seventh Emeralds to be promoted to the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels in the 2021 season, following RHP Jose Marte, RHP Caleb Kilian, RHP RJ Dabovich, INF Simon Whiteman, and C Brandon Martorano.

Wilson, the fifteenth overall pick by the Los Angeles Angels in 2019 who was then later acquired by the San Francisco Giants in a trade later that year, has been one of the High-A West's most consistent and potent offensive forces through the first half of the Minor League season.

After 49 games as an Emerald, the Kings Mountain, North Carolina native departs the Northwest currently ranked tied for second in the High-A West in home runs (10), tied for third in extra-base hits (26), fourth in total bases (97), fifth in slugging (.497), tied for sixth in runs scored (37), seventh in doubles (14), tied for eighth in hits (49), and ninth in OPS (.837)

Rincones, signed by the Giants in 2015, has continued to be one of the most intriguing prospects in the Giants system due to his unique swing path and rocket arm in the outfield. In 25 games as an Emerald, the Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela native slashed .300/.385/.533 with 5 homers, 6 doubles, 15 RBIs and a .918 OPS.

The reason Rincones played just 25 games as an Emerald was not due to injury, but rather due to time spent with the Venezuelan National Team. Rincones, one of three Emeralds to play for their respective national teams this season (OF Ismael Munguia - Nicaragua | RHP Jasier Herrera - Columbia), spent two separate stints with the Venezuelan National Team this summer, first at the WSBC Olympic Qualifying Tournament held in Florida and later at the WSBC Final Qualifier held in Mexico. The barrel-chested outfielder made his mark in both stints with the Venezuelan National Team, including a walk-off homer against Columbia in Florida and later a three-run homer against the Dominican Republic in the championship game of the Final Qualifier, a game that Venezuela would go on to lose, 8-5, to just miss out on qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.

Rincones has been no stranger to success in the Northwest having previously been named a Northwest League All-Star in the 2018 season.

The second place Eugene Emeralds kick off a six-game series against the first place Everett AquaSox (Seattle Mariners) starting tonight at PK Park. Eugene enters the series just 1.5 games behind Everett. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm PST.

This week's series against Everett marks the first full-capacity series at PK Park since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans can use the promo code 'WEMADEIT' when purchasing tickets online at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com to get 50% off box seat tickets to any game during the current homestand against Everett.

Information regarding tickets to Emeralds home games is available at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or by calling (541) 342-5367.

