Wilkinson Spins Five Scoreless Frames, Captains Shut out Dragons 3-0

July 7, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, OH - Lake County LHP Matt Wilkinson (2-1) earned his second career High-A win, pitching five scoreless innings to anchor a 3-0 Captains (8-6, 49-31) victory over the Dayton Dragons (8-7, 42-39) on Saturday at Classic Auto Group Park.

WIlkinson, RHP Juan Zapata, LHP Adam Tulloch, and RHP Magnus Ellerts combined for Lake County's seventh shutout of the season. Wilkinson spun five shutout innings, allowing just one hit and two walks, while striking out eight in 79 pitches (49 strikes).

The Captains struck first in the bottom of the third, when CF Jonah Advincula ripped a two-out RBI single to plate SS Angel Genao, MLB Pipeline's No. 11 Cleveland prospect.

Lake County got insurance in the bottom of the sixth when 1B Maick Collado jolted a two-run home run, his third straight game with a long ball.

In the top of the eighth, the Dragons brought the go-ahead run at the plate with the bases loaded and no outs. But Tulloch, the third Captains pitcher used, answered by striking out Dayton DH Sal Stewart, MLB Pipeline's No. 6 Cincinnati and No. 100 MLB prospect, and getting 3B Cam Collier, MLB Pipeline's No. 3 Cincinnati and No. 84 MLB prospect, to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Finally, in a perfect ninth inning of relief, Ellerts induced a groundout and struck out his final two batters faced to earn his Midwest League-best ninth save of the season (tied).

After a pair of off days on Sunday and Monday, the Captains will continue their nine-game homestand with a six-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts. First pitch for the series-opener on Tuesday night is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake. The series will be broadcast on the Bally Live app and MiLB.TV, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes To Know

- Lake County's seven shutouts are tied for its third-most in a season through the team's first 80 games. The 2022 team tossed a franchise-best nine shutouts through its first 80 contests.

- Captains pitching allowed a season-low two hits for the fourth time this season, and first time since June 26 versus Great Lakes.

- INF Angel Genao hit two doubles on Saturday night, and is now tied for third in Minor League Baseball with 24 doubles between Single-A Lynchburg and Lake County.

- LHP Matt Wilkinson fanned eight Dragons in five innings, continuing to lead Minor League Baseball with 14.57 strikeouts per nine innings.

- INF Maick Collado is the second Captain this season to homer in three straight games. Current Double-A Akron 1B/LF C.J. Kayfus, MLB Pipeline's No. 27 Cleveland prospect, homered in three consecutive contests for Lake County from May 7 to May 10.

The Lake County Captains are the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, and have been a Class A Affiliate of Cleveland since the team was founded in 2003. To find out more information about the Captains or purchase tickets, visit CaptainsBaseball.com, or call (440) 975-8085.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 7, 2024

Wilkinson Spins Five Scoreless Frames, Captains Shut out Dragons 3-0 - Lake County Captains

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.