Wilderness 18Us Claim Prospects Challenge Crown

May 21, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Minnesota Wilderness 18U squad went unbeaten and captured the championship last weekend in the Prospects Challenge tournament. The Wilderness went 5-0 in the event held at the Super Rink in Blaine, MN, which included a 5-0 victory over the Minnesota Mallards Gold 18U in the championship Sunday afternoon.

In the title game, Caden Cole, from Duluth East High School, led the way with two goals. Rock Ridge High's Grady Dimberio also contributed with three assists. Single goals were added by Cazimiro Carlson of Rock Ridge, Luke Babineau of Andover and Weston Schenkelberg of Hopkins.

In goal, Connor Doyle, from Duluth Denfeld, and Ryan Gerlich of Brainerd combined for a 24-save shutout.

The Wilderness kicked off the tournament Friday with victories over the 18U teams from the St. Cloud Norsemen (4-3) and Rochester Jr. Americans (4-2). It followed with a 4-0 win Saturday over the Wisconsin Windigo 18U. The Wilderness then earned its way into the championship with a 5-1 triumph over the Minnesota Mallards Maroon 18U in a semi-final game Sunday morning.

The Wilderness 16U team also had an impressive showing, going 3-1 in its division. Its only defeat came against the Colorado Grit 16U in Sunday morning's semi-final.

The Prospects Challenge was conducted by the North American Hockey League. It was held in conjunction with the league's Robertson Cup championship tournament, also held in Blaine at nearby Fogerty Arena.

