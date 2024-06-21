Alexius Hired as New Assistant Coach

June 21, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







The Minnesota Wilderness has hired Evan Alexius as a new assistant coach.

Alexius is 32 years old and is a native of Folsom, CA. The Wilderness has brought him in to serve as an assistant to Colten St. Clair, who is heading into his 2nd season as the team's head coach.

Alexius is eager to begin his work with the team.

"I'm really excited and feel blessed to represent the Wilderness organization, working alongside and under head coach St. Clair, and ultimately helping our players and team succeed on and off the ice."

Alexius has spent the last three seasons on the coaching staff of the Honeybaked AAA program, including two seasons as a head coach-23-24 with the 16U team and 21-22 with the 18U squad.

Alexius also served as team manager of the Michigan district's 2023 USA Hockey-BioSteel Boys 17 National Festival team.

As a player, Alexius skated in 35 junior hockey games in the Western States Hockey League with the Arizona Redhawks in 2011-12.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from June 21, 2024

Alexius Hired as New Assistant Coach - Minnesota Wilderness

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.