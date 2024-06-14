NAHL Releases 24-25 Schedule; Wilderness to Open September 13

June 14, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







For the fourth straight year, the Minnesota Wilderness will open its season at home.

The NAHL Thursday released its schedule for the 2024-25 regular season. The Wilderness will play 59 regular season contests, with all 28 of its home games at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet. The opener will be Sept. 13 vs. the Fairbanks Ice Dogs.

The schedule released Thursday includes all games minus those that will be played at the annual NAHL Showcase tournament in Blaine, MN. The Wilderness will be playing three additional games at the Showcase, which will be held Sept. 25-28. The Showcase schedule will be announced at a later date.

Other highlights in this season's schedule include the first road contest, which will be Sept 21 at Chippewa. The Wilderness will again host a game on the night before Thanksgiving. The opponent for this season's Turkey Day eve battle will be the Wisconsin Windigo.

The Wilderness will take on the Windigo more than any other opponent this season. Wisconsin and Minnesota are slated to meet 12 times during the campaign, with each squad hosting six games.

The Wilderness will again be making two flights to Alaska during the season. The two trips to the 49th state will be Nov. 1-10 and Jan. 23-Feb. 1.

Minnesota's final regular season contest will be April 12 when it hosts the Springfield Jr. Blues.

The entire league schedule can be accessed at nahl.com/nahl/downloads/2425/nahl-2024-2025-schedule.pdf

