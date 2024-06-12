Wilderness to Secure New Talent in NAHL Draft

June 12, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Minnesota Wilderness will get a chance to add to its slate of players Wednesday when it participates in the 2024 NAHL Draft.

Coaches with the Cloquet-based junior team have been busy over the last two weekends at camps evaluating potential selections in the draft. The draft is open to hockey players 20 years of age and under who have not already been tendered on other NAHL teams. The players drafted by the Wilderness will join 12 other newcomers it tendered since last Fall. The tendered players are listed below:

Name DOB Position Height/Weight Shoots Prior team

Avery Anderson 2/7/2005 F 6'4?/181 lbs L Winkler Flyers (MJHL)

Charles Antrilli 5/10/2005 D 5'9?/148 lbs L Phila. Little Flyers AAA

Talan Del Signore 2/15/2007 D 5'8?/159 lbs L Esmark Stars AAA

Ben Doll 6/21/2006 F 6'/174 lbs R Andover HS*

Patrick Dunaiski 9/17/2004 F 5'9?/174 lbs L Granite City Lumberjacks (NA3HL)*

River Freeman 9/5/2006 F 6'/185 lbs R Hermantown HS

Hawke Huff 1/30/2006 D 6'3?/194 lbs R Wayzata HS*

Andrew Karkoc 6/23/2006 F 6'5?/205 lbs L Maple Grove HS

Luke Margenau 9/11/2004 D 5'9?/172 lbs R Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL)

Ben Roulette 8/12/2005 F 5'11?/165 lbs R Waywayseecappo Wolverines (MJHL)

Owen Smith 2/24/2006 D 6'/179 lbs L Maple Grove HS

Karson Young 5/25/2006 D 6'/174 lbs L Cloquet-Esko-Carlton

*Also played a portion of 2023-24 season with the Wilderness NAHL team

Barring a trade, the Wilderness' first pick will be the 17 th selection in the first round. While the draft runs for 20 rounds, teams typically do not select all the way to round 20. Teams stop selecting once their total number of drafted players, tenders and veterans returning from the previous season add up to 30.

The draft begins at 1 p.m. CST, with pick-by-pick coverage being provided at nahltv.com.

Being drafted does not guarantee a roster spot for next season. It does mean that draftees can attend the team's main tryout camp set for July 14-18 at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet.

The NAHL's 2024-25 season is expected to begin in September.

For more information on the NAHL draft, visit NAHL Draft FAQ.

