Tauros Add Seven in '24 NAHL Draft

June 12, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minot Minotauros News Release







Minot, ND - With the NAHL announcing 2023-24 Award winners yesterday (story) the league turned the page to the 2024-25 season this afternoon with the NAHL Entry Draft. The Tauros Central Division title defense started with the selection of seven players ahead of the team's tryout camp which takes place on the Pepsi Rink at Maysa Arena later this month.

This year Head Coach/General Manger Cody Campbell focused on experience, taking seven players whom all have junior hockey experience. Due to the Tauros having the second best record in the NAHL during the regular season the Tauros were slotted to draft 34th in each of the 35 pick rounds. Campbell was without a first round pick having dealt it to Corpus earlier in the offseason to acquire an additional tender which allows teams to sign players prior to the draft. As a result the Tauros did not pick until the 69th overall selection in the draft.

Despite the long wait Campbell was able to nab one of his main targets, forward Isaac Johnson from the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders of the USHL. Last season the '05, Fergus Falls, MN native, had 11 goals and 10 assists for a total of 21 points in 58 games played. Johnson is committed to NCAA DI Bemidji State.

In the third round Campbell turned his attention across the Atlantic drafting a big defenseman Leon Haggstrom from Sweden. The '04 birthyear blueliner has played the last three seasons from Timra in Sweden; posting six goals and 14 assists in 47 games last season.

Campbell remained focused outside of our boarders with his next four picks in rounds four through six. Selecting defeseman Connor Wolitski from the Drayton Valley (AJHL), followed by three forwards: Jack Edwards from Cowichan Valley (BCHL), Leo Cabulis from Latvia, and Nathan Brown from Niverville (MJHL).

Wolitski posted four points in 48 games for Draton Valley helping them reach the Alberta Junior Hockey League Playoffs. Edwards, a Mars, PA, native, grew up in the Pittsburgh Penquins Elite program; the same program that produced Tauros Nick Sewecke, Adam Mahler, and Jack Gardner.

A proven scorer, Cabulis, spent the last three seasons playing junior in his native Latvia. He posted 63 points in 34 games last season on 31 goals and 32 assists; up from 26 points and 25 assists for 51 games in 31 games the season before. Brown, a St. Cloud State commit, also posted impressive numbers in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League with 32 points in 49 games for Niverville.

Finally the Tauros wrapped up their draft with Zane Irion from the Willmar WarHawks of the NA3HL. Irion, originally from Rio Rancho, NM, posted 23 points in 40 games for Willmar.

Overall Campbell was happy with the Tauros draft results saying, "we are happy with our process through the draft today. We had plenty to replace and we added a lot of junior hockey experience to our group today. This is one of the many steps in getting to our group that will be playing for points come September."

The next step for the Tauros is Main Camp which takes place in Minot June 27th through the 30th on the Pepsi Rink. Stay tuned to gotauros.com and Tauros socials for more news and announcements throughout the offseason.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from June 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.