Main Camp to Open Sunday

July 13, 2024

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







The Minnesota Wilderness will begin the process of building the team's 2024-25 NAHL roster this weekend with its main tryout camp opening Sunday.

The camp runs from Sunday until Thursday at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet.

It kicks off with a 2-day goalie camp. 36 netminders will be evaluated Sunday and Monday morning, with 16 joining about 160 skaters that will hit the ice Monday afternoon. The rest of the camp will be made up of a series of scrimmages involving the 160 players being divided into eight teams.

All eight squads will play one game Monday, two games Tuesday, and one game Wednesday. The camp's top 80 players will then qualify to skate on four teams set to play Wednesday night. The camp will conclude with the top 40 players participating in an all-star game set for 11 a.m. Thursday.

This will mark the first camp for several new Wilderness staff members. General manager Brandon Ferns, assistant GM Steve Williams and assistant coach Even Alexius will be helping 2nd year head coach Colten St. Clair with talent evaluation throughout the camp's duration.

"With this being my 2nd year with the team, this season, the camp process will be more detailed and more exciting," said St. Clair. "I'm very eager to build upon our success from last season, and it will be exciting to work with Ferns, Williams and Evan on board to help out."

St. Clair added he's looking forward to seeing most of the players who will make up the 24-25 team, "One thing I love doing is being around the rink. It's exciting to be around the guys who will be a part of it."

The public is welcome to attend all camp on-ice events at no charge.

