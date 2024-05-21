Thank You, Minot

May 21, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minot Minotauros News Release







Thank you for the most incredible junior hockey experience I could have imagined! At 17, I arrived a high school kid. At 21, I leave full of special memories, friendships, and so much appreciation for all of it. I leave with a second family in the Carbos who have treated me as one of their own since the day I came to town! I leave with family in so many teammates and staff that I've grown so close to. Everyone involved has had an amazing impact on my life that my family and I will be forever grateful. Thank you to the Minot community and to the Tauros organization and fans. I will always appreciate what you did for me in helping me get to the next level! As I've been told "once a Tauro, always a Tauro". I will always be cheering you on!

Go Tauros

-Trevor Stachowiak

