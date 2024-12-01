Wildcats Ground Eagles for Perfect Home Weekend

December 1, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats reached the 20-win mark with a 5-2 victory over the Cape Breton Sunday afternoon at the Avenir Centre in front of 4,200 fans.

Julius Sumpf continued his outstanding play, with his 15th goal of the season along with two assists and the game's First Star. Other Moncton scorers were Adam Fortier-Gendron (1st), Riley Sampson (4th), Markus Vidicek (14th) and the empty-netter to Juraj Pekarcik, his 8th.

Etienne Morin picked up an assist to tie James Sanford for most career points by a Wildcats defenseman with 181.

Jacob Steinman made 35 saves to post the win. The Cats' first-place record elevates to 20-4-2.

Three Stars:

1 #26 JULIUS SUMPF

2 #6 MARKUS VIDICEK

3 #23 RILEY SAMPSON

THIS WEEK - The Wildcats visit the Mooseheads in Halifax Thursday night at 7pm, host the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies Saturday at 4pm, then tangle with the Sea Dogs Sunday in Saint John at 3pm.

Catch all the action with Marty on Cats Radio Inspire 105.1 FM and on CHL TV.

