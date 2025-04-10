Wildcats & Drakkar Renew Playoff Rivalry in Round 2

April 10, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats & Drakkar will meet again in a post-season battle with everything on the line. The 2 teams have faced off 3 previous times; all in Round 1. Every series has gone the distance with the Cats prevailing each time - 2004 - MON 3 BAC 2, 2019 - MON 4 BAC 3, and 2023 - MON 4 BAC 3 on a Max Barbashev Game 7 OT winner.

The Wildcats (53-9-2-0, 108 pts) enter Round 2 after 4-game sweep of the Remparts but it wasn't an east feat - three 1-goal games, including 2 OT victories.

High-ranked NHL draft prospect Caleb Desnoyers has led the way for the Cats with 8 points (2G, 6A) in 4 games. Big Gabe Smith has had the hot hand around the net with 4 goals and 2 assists. Etienne Morin (1G, 5A) and Dyllan Gill (1G, 4A) have chipped in from the blue line.

The Cats keepers - Mathis Rousseau & Rudy Guimond - have formed a formidable tandem so far in the Playoffs, and down the final stretch of the regular season. The duo shared the 4 Round 1 wins, 2 each, in alternating starts.

Cats winger Juraj Pekarcik has had the Drakkar's number this season with 3 goals in the two regular season matchups. Pekarcik potted the winner in a 2-1 Cats win on NOV 10, and added a pair of goals in a 5-3 Cats win 2 weeks later on NOV 23.

The 2024-2025 Drakkar (36-23-4-1, 77 Pts) entered the Playoffs as the 4th seed in the East, and finished 7th overall in league play. Baie-Comeau are coming off a 6-game series win over #5 Cape Breton. When you add in a 5-OT game 5, the Drakkar technically played more than 7 games in Round 1!

Winger Justin Gendron (4G, 2A) & NYR prospect Raoul Boilald (2G,4A) led the Drakkar in Round 1 scoring with 6 points each. Czech import & NJ Devils draft pick Matyas Melovksy had 5 points versus the Eagles. Melovsky was the leading scorer for the regular season with 83 points (26G, 57A).

The Drakkar are without sniper Justin Poirier, a Carolina Hurricanes draft pick. Poirier (43G, 37A) last played on March 9 and was slated to miss 4 weeks with his injury. He could return shortly to give Baie-Comeau a mid-series boost. Also out is top-scoring defenceman & Kraken prospect Alexis Bernier. Bernier (14G, 32A) last played March 15 and the Drakkar announced he will not play in the Playoffs.

