Wild, Wild Walk-off: Grizzlies Wrangle Rawhide, 6-5, in 10 innings

May 23, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (23-17) stunned the Visalia Rawhide (16-24) 6-5 in 10 innings Wednesday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno enjoyed their second walk-off win of the 2024 season thanks to a throwing error in the bottom of the 10th. The last two home victories for the Grizzlies have come on walk-off triumphs (Sunday, May 12, 1-0). The Grizzlies improved to 23-3 at home and 44-12 all-time against the Rawhide. The Grizzlies have also won 22 of their last 27 contests against their Highway 99 rivals.

Fresno grabbed an early 2-0 lead with a run in the second and another in the third. Jason Hinchman raced home after an EJ Andrews Jr. single and error by the Visalia left fielder. Tevin Tucker provided the next run after an Aidan Longwell sacrifice fly to left field. The Rawhide inched across their first run in the top of the fourth from a wild pitch. In the sixth, the Grizzlies extended their lead to 4-1 when Andrews Jr. mashed a two-run homer to left-center field. It was Fresno's fourth clout at home, third overall against a lefty and second by Andrews Jr. on the season. The Grizzlies made it 5-1 in the eighth when Andy Perez spanked a single to center, adding Longwell.

Despite the 5-1 advantage, the Rawhide spoiled the fun with a two-out, four-run ninth inning. A throwing error and bases-loaded hit-by-pitch logged the first two Visalia runs. Then, Kenny Castillo drove in two runs after a single to left, knotting the game up at five. The Grizzlies could not claw anything across in the bottom of the ninth and the game went into extras. In the top of the 10th, Visalia quickly put runners at the corners with no outs. Reigning California League Pitcher of the Week Welinton Herrera escaped the jam with three enormous strikeouts, shifting momentum to Fresno. The Grizzlies took advantage of a golden opportunity in the bottom of the 10th as Braylen Wimmer executed a good bunt with Tucker at second, who eventually scored the walk-off run thanks to a throwing error at third by reliever Yordin Chalas (0-2, loss).

Grizzlies' starter Bryan Perez was unbelievable, working a career-high seven innings of one-run ball. Perez allowed six hits and one walk while fanning eight. His seven frames of work was tied for the most pitched by a Grizzlies arm in a game this season. Brady Hill followed Perez with a 1-2-3 eighth, lowering his ERA to 1.17. Bryson Hammer ran into control issues, giving up four unearned runs in the ninth and Cade Denton wrapped up the inning with a groundout in his 2024 Fresno debut. Herrera (4-1) is now the leader in victories for the Grizzlies pitching staff.

Rawhide southpaw Caden Grice yielded a no-decision after chucking six innings. Grice permitted four runs (three earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out six. Landon Sims hurled two innings of relief and Chalas supplied just one frame before the walk-off in the 10th. Fresno continues their six-game series against Visalia tomorrow evening from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- DH EJ Andrews Jr. (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- LHP Welinton Herrera (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)

- RHP Bryan Perez (7.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K)

Top Performers: Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- DH Kenny Castillo (1-4, 2 RBI, HBP)

- CF Druw Jones (2-5, R)

- 2B Cristofer Torin (2-5, R)

On Deck:

Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 6:50 pm PT Visalia Rawhide at Fresno Grizzlies

Visalia RHP Jacob Steinmetz (1-2, 5.19) vs. Fresno LHP Austin Emener (0-2, 5.81)

On That Fres-Notes:

Fresno won their first extra-inning contest of the season (1-2) and the 10 innings tied for the longest number of frames played in a 2024 game.

The Grizzlies are 4-5 in one-run games (all May, 3-2 at home) and have won three straight one-run affairs dating back to May 12.

Jason Hinchman stole two bases, tied for the most by a Fresno batter/runner in a game this season.

Visalia's offense tallied eight singles and Fresno's Felix Tena ripped a triple after the EJ Andrews Jr. big fly.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.