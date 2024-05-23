Rancho Rally Falls Short

May 23, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - A three-run ninth wasn't enough to save the Quakes on Wednesday night, as the Modesto Nuts held on for a 5-3 win over Rancho Cucamonga at LoanMart Field.

Quakes' starter Garrett McDaniels was strong, but got no run support and suffered his second straight tough-luck loss, as the Quakes matched a season-high with their fourth straight defeat.

Leading 2-0 in the fifth, Modesto got back-to-back homers from Lazaro Montes (7) and Luis Suisbel (3), extending their advantage to 5-0.

Trailling 5-0 in the ninth, the Quakes finally got the offense on track, as Joe Vetrano doubled home Jordan Thompson to put Rancho on the board and avoid their first shutout of the year at 5-1. Juan Alonso's sac fly brought home another run and Wilman Diaz singled home Vetrano, making it 5-3. But with two outs, Modesto reliever Jesse Wainscott finally got the last out, striking out Kendall George on three pitches to give the Nuts their second straight win over Rancho.

Modesto starter Ashton Izzi (2-2) fired six shutout innings, allowing just two hits in the win.

The Quakes (22-17) will send Payton Martin (0-1) to the mound against Brody Hopkins (0-1) on Thursday night in game three of the series. Thursday is a Thirsty Thursday, sponsored by Millennium Systems, as fans can enjoy $3 Pepsi products and $4 domestic drafts, as well as other drink specials. Game time is 6:30pm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

