Wild Things Sign RHP Jordan DiValerio, Former Boston Farmhand

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have agreed to a deal with right-handed pitcher Jordan DiValerio that brings the former Red Sox farmhand to the Wild Things for the 2024 season.

DiValerio signed as an undrafted free agent with the Boston Red Sox organization June 14, 2020, after finishing his collegiate career at Saint Joseph's. In the Red Sox' system, he reached as far as High-A Greenville in three seasons total in the organization. In 2021, he was 9-4 in 31 games that allowed him to total 72.1 innings. He walked only 16 batters and fanned 72 that season. The next season, he pitched in one game for Salem (A-ball) and 29 for Greenville), totaling 67.2 innings. He walked 15 and struck out 67. Last year, he won five games, starting five of the 30 he appeared in for Greenville. In 72.2 innings, he walked only 15 and struck out 68.

The righty pitched four seasons at St. Joseph's and amassed a 10-10 record and a 3.97 career ERA in college across 40 games (23 starts). In 145 innings, he walked 47, struck out 149 and allowed only 134 hits, less than one per inning. He pitched three seasons in collegiate summer leagues, two in the NECL, where he was an all-star both seasons with Upper Valley.

The Nescopeck, Pennsylvania native played his high-school ball at Berwick Area High School where he was a three-time All-Wyoming Valley Conference First Team honoree. He posted a sub-2.00 ERA in each of his last three seasons and also lettered in both football and basketball.

Washington is set to open its season at home Friday, May 10 against the Boomers.

