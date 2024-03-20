All-Star Dicochea Inks 2024 Deal

Ottawa Titans infielder Jason Dicochea

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today the re-signing of infielder Jason Dicochea for the upcoming 2024 Frontier League season.

Dicochea, 26, returns to the nation's capital for his third season and fourth professional campaign in 2024. Playing in 92 contests a year ago, the all-star notched 104 hits, maintaining an average of .280 with a career-high 22 doubles, 16 homers, and drove in 63 runs. Dicochea notched 28 multi-hit games and nine games of three or more knocks. One of the highlights of the 2023 campaign for Dicochea included a game-winning walk-off two-run home run in Sudden Death on July 20th against Tri-City.

Through two seasons in Ottawa, Dicochea is a .292 hitter with 43 doubles, six triples, 21 home runs, and 118 RBI over 175 contests.

In 83 regular season games during his first season in Ottawa in 2022, Dicochea hit .308 with 21 doubles, three triples, six home runs, and 55 RBI. In four playoff games, the 6-foot infielder went 4-for-17 with a double and a run batted in. Dicochea also ended the regular season on an 11-game hitting streak, going 15-for-40 over that stretch while driving in a team-high 11.

Hailing from Redondo Beach, California, Dicochea debuted for the Boise Hawks of the Pioneer League in 2021, hitting .334 with 10 homers and drove in 66 in 72 games. His rights were originally acquired by the Titans in a trade with Windy City before the 2022 season. Dicochea has seen playing time at catcher, in the infield, and in the outfield in 246 professional contests.

Prior to hitting the professional ranks, Dicochea played five seasons of college baseball at Santa Clara University (Santa Clara, California) from 2017-2021. The right-handed hitter slugged a combined .291 with eight home runs and 84 RBI in 185 games for the Broncos.

The Ottawa Titans open the 2024 season on Friday, May 10th against the New England Knockouts. The Titans' home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21st versus the Tri-City ValleyCats at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on season tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

