Wild Things Sign RHP Anthony Boix

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have signed right-handed pitcher Anthony Boix to the 2023 roster. Boix spent time last summer with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers of the MLB Draft League, appearing in nine games.

With the Scrappers, he had two saves in 13.1 innings pitched. Boix posted 15 strikeouts against 10 hits. He spent five seasons at Barry University in college. In five collegiate seasons, Boix appeared in 32 games with one start and had three saves. In 40 collegiate innings, he struck out 36 batters. He also was teammates with Wild Things' signee Arrison Perez.

Boix played four seasons at American Heritage High in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He was 8-1 with a 2.39 ERA and had seven saves, striking out 130 batters in 54 innings for the team, which won district titles in 2015 and 2016.

The most up to date roster is available on the Wild Things' website.

