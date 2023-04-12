Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Single game tickets are on sale now for the 2023 season at Historic Bosse Field with the Evansville Otters.

A new season of Evansville Otters baseball is just a month away! Secure your seats for Opening Day when the Otters welcome the reigning West Division champion Washington Wild Things to town on May 12 at 6:35 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here, stop by the Evansville Otters front office or call (812) 435-8686.

The City of Evansville packed Bosse Field every night last year, so help us Bring It Back to Bosse in 2023!

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

