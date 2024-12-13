Wild Things Sign LHP Edwar Polimir to Extension

December 13, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have re-signed Edwar Polimir, a left-handed pitcher who was on the spring roster in 2024 before visa problems forced him to the suspended list for the summer. Polimir has signed a new contract that includes the standard team option for the 2026 season.

Polimir, a La Romana, Dominican Republic native, showed some plus pitches during Spring Training prior to the 2024 season after signing with the Wild Things following his release from the New York Yankees organization. The 24-year old spent 2021 through 2023 with the Yankees and pitched mostly in the Dominican Summer League and for the FCL Yankees (Rookie Ball). He did appear in one game in 2023 for the Tampa Tarpons, the organization's Florida State League affiliate in A-ball.

Over three years, he was 7-4 with a 4.81 ERA in 25 games (10 starts). He logged 67.1 innings and struck out 93 to 45 walks in that time on the hill.

Later today, the Wild Things will release their team option decisions and free agent list from the 2024 roster for the 2025 team options and those players who were on one-year deals.

