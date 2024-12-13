Wild Things Decide on 21 Team Options for 2025 Season

December 13, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have exercised 11 team options from 2024 contracts for the 2025 season and declined 10, as the build of the roster continues this offseason.

For those unfamiliar with the process, players in the Frontier League sign contracts that are two-year deals, unless otherwise negotiated. The player plays the season for which they signed the contract, and the team then has the option to exercise or decline the team option on the contract, unless the contract was negotiated as a one-year deal with no option. That is done in some cases.

If the team option of a player is exercised, the team retains the rights to that player for the upcoming season but can still re-sign/extend, trade, release or sell the contract of the player in the lead up to the season. The team and player can also agree to have the player play on that option the next season, in which case if not extended they then become a free agent at the turn of the league's calendar year.

Declining the option makes the player a free agent following December 15 of the current year. Those players could still theoretically return to the club while some retire or go elsewhere to continue playing. Any one-year deal players become free agents following December 15, the final day of the league year, as well.

The Wild Things have exercised the 2025 team options for the following players: left-handed pitcher Marlon Perez, right-handed pitchers Hunter DuPuy, Aaron Forrest, Gyeongju Kim and Zach Kirby, catcher Jake Washer, infielders Carson Clowers and Tommy Caufield, utilityman Daniel Harris IV and outfielders Wagner Lagrange and Caleb McNeely.

Perez made four appearances (one start) for the club in 2024 and logged 10.2 innings with eight strikeouts to two walks. DuPuy was acquired while on the Windy City injured list and did not pitch for the Wild Things in 2024. Forrest spent the back half of the season on the shelf with an injury after a promising three-start sequence to his pro career. Kim was the Frontier League's postseason All Star relief pitcher, a midseason All Star, and the saves king in the Frontier League this season with 28 saves, four off a franchise record. Kirby was rock solid at 10-4 in his first full pro season, working his way to a 2.42 ERA in 17 games (16 starts) and was a midseason All Star.

Washer was a late addition to the roster, hit two homers and drove in five in three games. Clowers hit .230 with 19 RBI and 18 stolen bases before finishing the season injured. Caufield had a great first full season, hitting 11 homers, driving in 59. And stealing a team-best 29 bags in a 100-hit season. Harris missed the season with an injury suffered in camp. Lagrange dealt with injures and appeared in 66 games. He hit 21 doubles, 12 homers and drove in 42 in the time he did see in his third year with the club. Finally, McNeely was the league's MVP, as he finished in the top ranks of multiple offensive and defensive categories as the team's centerfielder. Caleb slashed .298/.377/.578 with 18 doubles, six triples, 23 homers and 74 RBI. He also swiped 28 bags, giving Washington its first 20-20 season in team history.

Washington declined the 2025 team options of the following players: left-handed pitchers Yeury Gervacio (from suspended list) and Ryan Munoz, right-handed pitchers Christian James, Nick MacDonald and Lukas Young (from IL), catchers Ricardo Sanchez and JC Santini, infielder Carlos Santiago (from suspended list) and outfielders Anthony Boccio (from suspended list) and Baron Radcliff. Those players will become free agents December 16, officially.

The Wild Things did have some one-year deals in 2024 and those players will become free agents December 16, but that, like the players who had their options declined, does not rule out a return to Washington next season.

