Wild Things, Roa Agree to Extension

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Today the Washington Wild Things announced the return and extension of the franchise's all-time career RBI leader and fan-favorite outfielder, Hector Roa. Roa will spend his fifth season of Frontier League baseball with the Wild Things and his sixth in Washington overall is on tap.

Roa's 260 career RBI are the most in team history, a record he achieved at Sussex County late in the season by passing Frontier League Hall of Famer Chris Sidick, who amassed 257 RBI in his Wild Things' career. That was done between 2005-11. The former Astros' farmhand is also tied atop the franchise's home runs leaderboard at 57 with Jacob Dempsey. HIs first home run of 2022 will put him alone atop that category, while he is second in runs scored (215), hits (412), and triples (24) while he's fourth in doubles with 60, one off third (Jacob Dempsey, 61).

In 2021, Roa played in at least 93 games for the fourth-consecutive Frontier League campaign and slashed .296/.331/.467 with 100 hits, 14 doubles, four triples and 12 home runs. He drove in 59 and had a career-high 15 stolen bases.

"Roa has grown a lot since his first season in 2017. Now he lives in Washington County year-round, gives more hitting lessons and is an active member in our community helping youth baseball players," said president and general manager Tony Buccilli. "He has become a fan favorite here in Washington and one of the most dynamic players in the Frontier League. Our experienced players are held to a high standard and Roa knows his run production is key."

Roa works at C-Side Sports Academy, which is run by Sidick.

The 2021 season for Roa followed a run from 2017-19 that included a Frontier League Midseason and Postseason All Star selection. He finished as the runner up in the 2019 Frontier League-Can-Am League Home Run Derby. That season, Roa hit a career-high 18 home runs and drove in a career-high 70 runs. His batting average has been at least .288 in three of four Frontier League seasons he's played in, and his slugging percentage has been at least .452 in all four.

On 2021, Roa said he started off slow but was able to get back to his ways and "finished strong." That will parlay into doing everything he can to help the team to more success in 2022.

"For next year my goal is the same as every year: try to help the team win by any means," said Roa. "[I will] be a leader on and off the field."

On another year in Washington, Roa said "the community, the love and the fact that I can just be my true self" brought him back.

The Wild Things will kick off their 20th Frontier League season May 13 at home against the New York Boulders. The full schedule is available at washingtonwildthings.com. Check out the roster as it gets announced.

