Local Product Marcel Lacasse Signs with Titans

December 9, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Ottawa Titans News Release









Infielder Marcel Lacasse with the Barrie Baycats

(Ottawa Titans) Infielder Marcel Lacasse with the Barrie Baycats(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that the team has signed infielder and Gatineau native Marcel Lacasse for the 2022 Frontier League season.

Lacasse, 23, spent the 2021 season with the Barrie Baycats of the Intercounty Baseball League hitting .273 with two home runs and 15 RBI in 25 games.

The 6-foot-2 infielder began his collegiate career at Western Texas College (Snyder, Texas) in 2017, before transferring to West Texas A&M (Canyon, Texas) for the 2020 season.

In his college days, Lacasse hit a combined .367 with 22 homers and 94 RBI in 93 games. He was named to the Canadian Baseball Network's All-Canadian College Team in both 2018 and 2019, as a Second-Team All-Star in 2018 and as a Second-Team All-Star in 2019.

With his 2020 NCAA season cancelled, Lacasse returned home to play in the Junior Quebec Major League, where he was named the league's best offensive player.

Growing up, Lacasse played at Sport-Études Polyvalente Nicolas-Gatineau and with the Gatineau Tyrans AAA/Jr Elite under Sébastien Boucher and Stéphane Pétronzio.

Also, the Titans have acquired C Zach Almond, LHP Clay Burica, INF Clay Fisher, OF Nick Gatewood, and INF AJ Wright from the Missoula PaddleHeads of the Pioneer League in exchange for RHP Cody Thompson and Future Considerations.

Further, the club has traded OF Alonzo Jones to the Sussex County Miners in exchange for Future Considerations.

The Ottawa Titans are scheduled to hit the field in late Spring of 2022 playing in the Frontier League, a partner league of Major League Baseball.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from December 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.