Wild Things Promote Waynesburg Native Elise Benke to Ticket Sales Manager

December 5, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have promoted Elise Dume to the role of Ticket Sales Manager after she worked under the title Account Executive since being hired in January 2024. She'll lead the ticketing sales staff in its efforts and work to build off a great 2024 season in attendance, which included eight sellouts of Wild Things Park.

Elise, a Waynesburg, Pennsylvania native, was hired in January and has been a big piece of the front office staff's ticket sales efforts since that date while cultivating relationships with season-ticket holders, groups and local businesses/companies in the effort to grow the Wild Things' brand and bring affordable, family-friendly entertainment to the people of the tri-state region.

She began her career with the Atlanta Braves, overseeing game-day operations and coordinating special events at Truist Park. She's also had the opportunity to work for the Greenville Triumph Professional Soccer Club, PGA, the Augusta Masters Tournament, at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp and with the West Virginia Black Bears.

Dume (maiden name Benke), graduated from Waynesburg Central High School in 2019 where she actively participated in soccer at the high-school level and with a club team before pursuing collegiate soccer at Bob Jones University, where she obtained a degree in Sports Management.

She'll still handle ticket sales accounts in season tickets, groups and premium areas in her new role. The role also includes supervising the ticket sales staff of account executives, being a part of the organization's management team and supervising the kids area at Wild Things Park.

"We always look for staff to show a desire to take the next step in their career. It has been great to see Elise's extensive outreach across the region and her relationship building as a representative of the organization," said president and general manager Tony Buccilli. "Coming off a record year of attendance numbers on many levels, we are excited to see the continued growth of crowds under Elise's leadership."

The Wild Things open their season on the road Friday, May 9, 2025, and the home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 13 at 7:05 p.m. Season tickets, group packages and premium areas are available now by calling 866-456-WILD or by going to washingtonwildthings.com. Fans can also follow the team's social media pages and site for news, including on X, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, TikTok and YouTube. Search @WashWildThings, go to youtube.com/@WashWildThings or go to facebook.com/washingtonwildthings.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from December 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.