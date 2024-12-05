All-Star Larson Returning to Titans

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that they have agreed to terms on a contract extension with left-handed pitcher Grant Larson for the upcoming 2025 Frontier League season.

Larson, 27, returns to the club for a fourth year and his fifth professional campaign in 2025. Named an all-star for a second consecutive season, Larson was 7-4 this past summer over 17 starts - tossing to a 3.61 ERA in 104.2 innings pitched. The southpaw walked 21 and punched out 81 opposing hitters. The left-hander went at least six innings 12 times and a minimum of seven innings on six occasions, picking up ten quality starts in the process.

Following the all-star break, Larson was 3-1 in seven starts - walking just eight in 38.2 innings - despite a stint on the injured list. In one playoff appearance out of the bullpen, Larson recorded a pair of outs before being removed from Game One of the Division Series with injury.

The lefty was named Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 11 to 16 - in which he made one of the best starts of his professional career - tossing the first nine-inning complete game shutout in regular season franchise history on June 14. Larson allowed just four hits in the win, walking two, hitting one, and striking out a career-best 13 opposing hitters. Also in that victory, Larson tossed an immaculate inning - striking out the side on nine pitches.

In 23 appearances (18 starts, five in relief) during the 2023 season, Larson went 8-8 with a 4.29 ERA over 121.2 innings. Becoming a force within the rotation, the southpaw struck out 94 hitters and walked just 29. Named an all-star, he tossed two complete games and had a streak of 21 innings without walking a batter spanning a total of four starts. Following the completion of the Frontier League season, Larson made two starts for the Gastonia Honey Hunters of the Atlantic League, allowing just three earned runs in 10.2 innings.

In 2022, Larson went 6-5 with a 2.30 ERA in 35 appearances (two starts, 33 in relief) over 54.2 innings of work. He also tossed a clean inning in game two of the Division Series in Québec, striking out a pair.

Hailing from San Diego, California, Larson now resides in Carleton Place - where he is a lifetime 21-17 with a 3.65 ERA in 75 appearances (37 starts, 38 in relief) for the Titans - posting 227 strikeouts over 281 innings and tied for first in franchise history with three complete games over three campaigns in Ottawa.

Larson pitched to a 2-5 record, with a 3.18 ERA in 45.1 innings in relief during his first pro season for the Great Falls Voyageurs of the Pioneer League in 2021. In his college days, the 6-foot-7 lefty spent three seasons at Chico State University (Chico, California) and one year at the University of Central Oklahoma (Edmond, Oklahoma) from 2017-2021.

The Ottawa Titans begin the 2025 season on the road versus the Down East Bird Dawgs on Friday, May 9 at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina. The 2025 Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. against the New Jersey Jackals at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2025 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and Nine-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

