Wild Things Ink Veteran Catcher Willie Estrada to Deal for 2025

January 21, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have added to the 2025 roster again with the addition of veteran catcher Willie Estrada, who is set to play for his fifth Frontier League team as he begins his time with the Wild Things. Estrada most recently played for the Trois-Rivičres Aigles in 2024.

Estrada, a Puerto Rico born backstop, grew up in Kissimmee, Florida, and has played for four other Frontier League teams. With the Aigles in 2024, Estrada had a career best slash line, setting career highs with a .319 batting average, a .358 on-base percentage and a .447 slugging percentage. He belted a career-high seven homers, drove in 34, also a career high, and scored 30 times in 65 games.

The seasons with T-R came off Estrada spending the 2023 season with the Gateway Grizzlies. He played in 59 games for Gateway, scored 21 runs and posted 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 29 RBI. His slash line that season was .259/.335/.444. Estrada spent 2022 with the Empire State Greys and appeared in 63 games. He hit .244/.308/.366 with four homers, 12 doubles and 26 RBI. In 2021, he had a cup of coffee with the Sussex County Miners, playing in 10 games and going 6-for-25 at the plate with five runs and five walks drawn.

He's primarily a catcher, a position he's been strong in defensively during his pro career. Last summer, he also appeared at first base and as a DH. He caught in nearly 60 games in and nabbed 16 would-be base stealers. Estrada made 49 starts for the West Division championship Gateway squad in 2023, some at third base, but mostly as a catcher. He caught 22 of 66 runners trying to swipe bags that season, good for a 33.3% caught stealing percentage. For Empire State, he gunned down 20 of 57 trying to steal, good for a 35.1% caught stealing percentage.

Estrada signed with the Philadelphia Phillies organization out of Southeastern University (NAIA), where he spent 2019. He did not end up appearing in a minor-league game for the Phillies' organization after signing, as he signed close to the end of the 2019 season and was a release during COVID-19 when the MiLB season was cancelled.

At Southeastern, Estrada and the Fire finished fifth at the Avista-NAIA World Series. He was an NAIA Gold Glove recipient following the conclusion of the season, earning the honor as the top defensive catcher in the country. He had just two passed balls in 46 regular season and conference tournament games and in 436 chances, he committed just three errors, good for a .993 fielding percentage. Additionally, he threw out 12 runners in 24 stolen base attempts. He also had a strong year at the dish, as he slashed .353/.454/.590 with nine home runs, 10 doubles and 35 RBI.

Estrada becomes the third catcher under contract with Washington at the current moment, joining Jake Washer, who had his team option exercised and Jommer Hernandez, who was signed by the team earlier in the offseason.

The Wild Things open their season on the road Friday, May 9, and the home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 13 at 7:05 p.m. Season tickets, group packages and premium areas are available now by calling 866-456-WILD or by going to washingtonwildthings.com. Fans can also follow the team's social media pages and site for news, including on X, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, TikTok and YouTube. Search @WashWildThings, go to youtube.com/@WashWildThings or go to facebook.com/washingtonwildthings.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from January 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.