Tyler Cornett, Kaleb Hill Return to Grizzlies

January 21, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Sauget, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that pitchers Tyler Cornett and Kaleb Hill have both signed to return to Sauget in 2025.

Cornett joined the Grizzlies last offseason in a trade from the Trois-Rivieres Aigles for catcher Willie Estrada, and began 2024 in the club's starting rotation. The right-hander allowed two or fewer earned runs in four of his first five appearances with Gateway, earning wins on the mound in three of them, before suffering a shoulder injury in June.

Eventually, the Shallowater, Texas native returned to the starting rotation after recovering, then spending some time in the bullpen, and got two more victories, finishing 2024 with a 5-2 record, 52 strikeouts, and 29 walks over 52 2/3 innings.

Hill joined the Grizzlies mid-season after the southpaw putting together a stellar season at NAIA power Georgia Gwinnett College that included an 11-1 record, 2.01 ERA, 101 strikeouts, and 39 walks in 89 2/3 innings. With the Grizzlies, he also started fast, going 2-0 in his first three starts with a 1.93 ERA while also pitching six innings or more in each appearance.

After struggling in late June and early July, the Pine Bluff, Arkansas native moved to the bullpen, and regained success down the stretch, allowing just one run in his final five and two-thirds innings with seven strikeouts across his last four appearances in August. He struck out 27 over 37 innings in total, and will look to build upon that in his second year with the Grizzlies.

