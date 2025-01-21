Canadian Taylor Wright Re-Ups for 2025 Campaign

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that they have agreed to terms on a contract extension with Canadian utility player Taylor Wright for the upcoming 2025 Frontier League season.

Wright, 27, returns to the club for his fourth professional campaign in 2025. During a career-high 92 games this past season, the 6-foot-3 left-handed hitter posted a .240 average with 14 doubles, nine home runs, and knocked in 40 runs - while leading the club with a career-best 25 stolen bases. Wright posted 15 multi-hit performances - while being just one of three players on the club to score two-plus runs in a game on ten or more occasions.

Not only a valuable piece defensively, with the ability to play both in the outfield and on the infield - Wright tossed nine innings over seven appearances (two starts, five in relief) on the mound this past year, allowing just two runs on seven hits, and striking out four.

In his first full pro season in Ottawa during the 2023 season, Wright impressed by hitting .292 with 20 doubles, nine home runs, and 51 RBI. The Canadian was also named Frontier League Player of the Week once in July of 2023 - by going 10-for-19 (.526 average) with a double, home run, four runs scored, and eight RBI. He also worked three innings on the mound, allowing just one run on three hits during that stretch.

Hailing from North Vancouver, British Columbia, the Canadian appeared in 28 games with the Titans in 2022, hitting .257 with three homers and 20 RBI. Wright spent the majority of the 2022 season with the London Majors of the Intercounty Baseball League. In 35 games, Wright hit .385 with six homers and 25 RBI - helping the Majors win their second-straight title.

Prior to professional baseball, Wright spent two seasons at the University of Maryland (College Park, Maryland). As a senior in 2019, he started all 58 games and hit for an average of .290.

The Ottawa Titans begin the 2025 season on the road versus the Down East Bird Dawgs on Friday, May 9 at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina. The 2025 Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. against the New Jersey Jackals at Ottawa Stadium.

