Wild Things' IF Tommy Caufield Signs New Deal, Washing Away Team Option

January 28, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Wild Things will see the return of third baseman Tommy Caufield in 2025 on a new contract, which wipes out the 2025 team option the club exercised from his previous contract. Caufield is the latest impactful bat to sign a new contract, joining 2024 MVP Caleb McNeely, who had his new deal announced yesterday.

Caufield enters his second full season of pro ball in 2025 after a strong 2024 campaign. Caufield belted a pair of homers in the Frontier League Championship Series on top of a strong night in Game 2 of the 2024 Frontier League Division Series, which sent the team to the FLCS. His regular season saw him play in 93 of the team's 95 games and saw him slash .283/.360/.444 with 16 doubles, four triples, 11 homers and 59 RBI to go along with 29 stolen bases, 43 walks drawn, and 63 runs scored. All those totals are career highs.

Tommy posted a 100-hit season, joining McNeely in that department for the Wild Things. The 29 stolen bases led the Wild Things last summer and were the 11th best total in the Frontier League. His four triples were tied for fourth in the league. He was one of 14 Frontier League players to play in at least 96 games. He's one of four players since the start of 2021 to play in 93 games for the Wild Things (Hector Roa 93, 2021; Scotty Dubrule and Andrew Czech 93, 2023). Roa and JJ Fernandez did that in 2019 while the last time a player played in more than 93 games for the team (96-game schedule) was in 2018 when MVP James Harris (94), catcher Kyle Pollock (95) and OF Roman Collins (96) accomplished the feat or topped it.

In 2023, Caufield appeared in 49 games for Washington and slashed .245/.316/.417 with 13 doubles, two triples, three homers and 26 RBI in his first taste of professional baseball. At Millersville, Tommy was D2CCA All-America Second Team, NCBWA All-America Third Team and ABCA All-America Third Team in 2022. He was also D2CCA/NCBWA Atlantic Region Player of the Year, All-Atlantic Region First Team, PSAC Athlete of the Year and All-PSAC East First Team that season. In 2022, he produced one of the top offensive seasons in Millersville program history, setting the single season record for home runs (16), extra-base hits (40) and total bases (155), while leading the PSAC in RBI (78) and doubles (22). That was also the fifth most RBI in PSAC history. In 2023, Caufield slashed .341/.432/.616 with 24 doubles, two triples, 10 homers and 54 RBI.

He played at Henderson High School and won four letters in baseball and soccer and two in hoops. He was a four-year starter at shortstop and the No. 7-ranked shortstop in PA by Perfect Game. Caufield made his first collegiate stop at the University of North Carolina and appeared in nine games as a freshman for the Tar Heels before transferring to Pitt CC and UNC Charlotte in 2021 before going to Millersville.

