Titans Re-Ink Left-Hander Price, Add Canadian Outfielder Ejoh

January 28, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans pitcher Billy Price

(Ottawa Titans, Credit: Tim Austen)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that they have agreed to terms on a contract extension with left-handed pitcher Billy Price and the addition of Canadian outfielder Canice Ejoh for the upcoming 2025 Frontier League season.

Price, 25, returns to the Titans' pitching staff after his professional debut a summer ago. In 2024, the left-hander pitched five times (two starts, three in relief) for the Titans, going 2-0 with a 5.40 ERA - walking six and striking out 13 over 15 innings of work. On July 21, Price earned his first professional win in his home state of New Jersey - giving the Titans six scoreless frames on just three hits. The 6-foot-6 southpaw showed upside in his tenure by pitching both as a starter and in long relief.

Originally from Morristown, New Jersey, Price began his college career pitching at the University of Virginia (Charlottesville, Virginia) before finishing at Tulane University (New Orleans, Louisiana) from 2019-2024. In his five-year collegiate career, Price was 3-5 with a 4.25 ERA in 60 appearances (18 starts, 42 in relief) - posting 85 strikeouts in 114.1 innings pitched.

Ejoh, 28, joins the fold with parts of three professional seasons under his belt and is coming off an Intercounty Baseball League championship with the Barrie Baycats. In all 42 games for the Baycats in 2024, Ejoh slugged to a .363 average with 17 doubles, three triples, five home runs, and drove in 28. Ejoh racked up two separate hit streaks of five or more games and posted 23 multi-hit performances. During the 2023 season in Barrie, Ejoh set the Baycats' single-season record with 26 stolen bases.

Hailing from Toronto, Ontario, Ejoh spent 2022 and the beginning of the 2023 season with the Trois-Rivičres Aigles. In 79 career Frontier League contests, Ejoh is a lifetime .267 hitter with 13 doubles, four triples, five home runs, and 31 runs batted in. During the 2021 campaign, Ejoh suited up in the Pecos League with the Salina Stockade and the Sioux City Explorers of the American Association.

Collegiately, Ejoh spent two seasons at Canisius College (Buffalo, NY) and one year at Seton Hill University (Greensburg, Pennsylvania) from 2018-2021. The 6-foot outfielder was a career .238 hitter in college over 86 contests.

The Ottawa Titans begin the 2025 season on the road versus the Down East Bird Dawgs on Friday, May 9 at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina. The 2025 Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. against the New Jersey Jackals at Ottawa Stadium.

