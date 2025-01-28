Grizzlies Sign Brayan De Paula, Elvis Jerez

Sauget, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that they have signed left-handed pitcher Brayan De Paula and right-handed pitcher Elvis Jerez to contracts for the 2025 season. Both come to the Grizzlies with multiple years of experience in affiliated Minor League Baseball.

De Paula initially signed as a professional with the Miami Marlins out of the Dominican Republic in 2017, and played two years in their system before being traded to the Houston Astros. The 6'3" southpaw from Pedro Brand then played four years with the Astros, advancing as high as Double-A Corpus Christi, where he pitched to a 5.23 ERA in 25 games last season while striking out 33 batters in 32 2/3 innings.

He also displayed "strikeout stuff" in 2023 between Corpus Christi and A-Advanced Asheville, striking out a whopping 101 batters in just 67 1/3 innings over 30 appearances while also making six starts combined with the two clubs.

Jerez also brings outstanding strikeout ability to the Grizzlies' pitching staff. The 6'4" right-hander missed last year due to injury, but prior to that spent four years in the Cleveland Guardians organization, striking out 23 batters in 20 2/3 innings over 21 appearances at A-Avanced Lake County in 2023.

Splitting time between Lake County and Single-A Lynchburg in 2022, the Fantino, Dominican Republic native enjoyed an outstanding season, with a 2.52 ERA, 10 saves, and 47 strikeouts in only 35 2/3 innings between the two levels.

