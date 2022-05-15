Wild Things Fall in Competitive Rubber Game against Boulders

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The final game of the weekend series between the Washington Wild Things and the New York Boulders was played Sunday at Wild Things Park and was a rubber game. The Wild Things won the first game 11-0, the second was a Boulder win 8-4 and the third went to New York in a competitive affair, 5-4.

The Boulders got off to a fast start in the game as Tucker Nathans hit a home run over the right-centerfield wall that sent him and the lead-off batter home to make the score 2-0 in favor of New York.

Washington's shortstop Nick Ward continued to swing a hot bat to start the season in his first chance in the batter's box by hitting a home run making the score 2-1 New York.

In the second, Gerson Molina knocked home a run to extend New York's lead back to two at 3-1.

After some crafty base running and a stolen base first baseman Ramon Osuna, third baseman Ian Walters hit a run-scoring groundout to second to send Osuna home to make the score 3-2 New York in the second.

Ward scored again in the third inning on a base hit by right fielder Wagner LaGrange to tie the game at 3-3. The Wild Things took the lead in the fifth on a wild pitch that allowed Cole Brannen to score the fourth Washington run of the contest.

The score stayed that way until the top of the eighth when New York third baseman Jake Mackenzie put an end to a scoreless run with a deep fly ball to right field. He picked up two RBI and got himself to third base to make the score 5-4 Boulders.

The Wild Things got the tying run to third and the winning run to second in the bottom of the ninth when Leo Pineda walked Brannen, Ward and Dubrule with two outs. Pineda went full on Lagrange but eventually fanned the Wild Things' right fielder to end the game.

New York took the game 5-4 and with it, the series. Washington will hit the road tomorrow to head to the Sussex County Miners for a three-game series. Tuesday's first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

