Slammers Shutout Titans in Series Finale

Joliet, IL - The Joliet Slammers took the finale of the three-game series, shutting out the Ottawa Titans 9-0 on Sunday afternoon at Duly Health and Care Field.

Jack Alkire took to the bump and found himself in trouble early on, allowing the bases loaded with only one out. Alkire managed to battle through it, coming out of the inning with the Slammers pushing nothing across.

The Titans' offence struggled early on, with their first base runner coming in the third, after Slammers starter Cole Cook hit Luke Navigato with a pitch.

Will Zimmerman picked up the first Titans knock with a base-hit into right. The Titans centre-fielder finished the game going 3-for-4. Zimmerman is now 4-for-8 since being acquired in a trade.

The Slammers opened the scoring off a sac fly off the bat of Matt Burch, where Zimmerman made a fantastic catch in centre, but the home side took the lead.

As the inning continued, Alkire found himself in another bases-loaded jam, this time, Scott Holzwasser roped a double into the right-centre gap, plating all three runners to make the score 4-0.

The Slammers chased starter Jack Alkire after the right-hander went five complete, allowing four runs on five hits, striking out six.

Dylan Jacober took over for Alkire and allowed a pair of runs in a lone inning of work.

Eight hitters came to the plate in the bottom of the eighth, as Scott Gillespie surrendered three runs, where Kenny Williams was called in to finish the frame.

The Titans' offence only managed only four base runners in the final four innings of play, suffering their first loss of the season.

After an off-day on Monday, The Titans start up a three-game series with the Windy City ThunderBolts on Tuesday with left-hander Chris Burica taking the bump. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m ET.

The Ottawa Titans open the home portion of the 2022 season on Tuesday, May 24 versus the Evansville Otters at Ottawa Stadium. First pitch for the inaugural home opener is at 6:30 p.m.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2022 season tickets, group outings, and 8-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

