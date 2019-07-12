Wild Things Drop Back-And-Forth Opener in Schaumburg

SCHAUMBURG, Il. - In a wild, back-and-forth series opener Friday at Boomers Stadium, the Wild Things led twice by two runs but fell, 8-7.

Schaumburg scored the first three runs, with left fielder Jack Parenty plating a run in the third with a broken-bat single to left and Brock Carpenter hitting a two-run homer in the fourth against Wild Things' starter Nick Wegmann.

Washington scored five in the third, three of which came in on a bases-clearing double by Cody Erickson on a ball that appeared to be dropped on the run by Cint Hardy. JJ Fernandez would single home Cody Erickson before, Hector Roa, who had reached on an error, would score on a wild pitch to make it 5-3 Washington.

Schaumburg would fight back to tie it at five apiece with a run in each of the sixth and seventh innings. Washington then plated two on wild pitches in the eighth to lead again. That was when Brock Carpenter hit a three-run homer for the Boomers in the home eighth to give the home team a one-run lead.

Connor Eller worked the ninth and allowed the tying run to reach second on a pair of wild pitches including on strike three to Blake Adams but nothing further.

The Wild Things will send AJ Bogucki to the mound against Schaumburg's Matt Miller in tomorrow's middle game, which is slated for 7 p.m. ET.

