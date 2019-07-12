Carpenter Helps Boomers Rally to Win

SCHAUMBURG, IL - Brock Carpenter hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Schaumburg Boomers, presented by Wintrust Community Banks, rallied to an 8-7 win over the Washington Wild Things in the first game following the Frontier League All-Star break.

Carpenter homered twice in the game as the Boomers belted a season high three in the victory. Schaumburg built a 3-0 lead in the game behind an RBI single from Jack Parenty in the second and the first homer from Carpenter, a two-run blast, in the third. Washington scored five runs in the fifth to take a 5-3 edge before Schaumburg rallied to tie the contest behind a Matt Rose homer in the sixth and an RBI single from Quincy Nieporte in the seventh. Washington scored twice in the top of the eighth before Carpenter's heroics in the bottom of the inning led to the win.

Aaron Rozek started in the opener of the final 45 games and worked six innings, allowing three earned runs. Christian Aragon improved to 3-0 with a win in relief while All-Star Connor Eller nailed down his 10th save with three strikeouts in the ninth. Carpenter produced the third multi-homer game of the season for the Boomers and drove home five. Clint Hardy totaled three hits as the Boomers finished with 12.

The series will continue on Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. as the Boomers (27-25), who moved back into first with the win, send RHP Matt Miller (2-1, 3.22) to the mound against RHP AJ Bogucki (2-2, 4.93). Saturday night will be Superhero Night, presented by Illinois Fire Safety Alliance. First responders, firefighters and police officers can purchase $5 tickets on the night dedicated to local heroes. The contest will also feature another round of postgame fireworks presented by Wintrust Community Banks. Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets and information or call 847-461-3695.

