Wild Ninth Leads To York Win

The Lancaster Barnstormers pulled off a bizarre go-ahead rally in the top of the ninth only to have the Wednesday night meeting with the York Revolution get away.

Nellie Rodriguez singled home Trey Martin with the winning run in the bottom of the ninth as the Revolution topped the Barnstormers, 5-4, clinching the Community Cup by an 11-6 margin with four games to play.

York also moved back to within 3 1/2 games of the Barnstormers in the North race. Southern Maryland and Staten Island each trail Lancaster by one length.

Lancaster trailed, 3-2, entering the top of the ninth. Yeison Coca triggered the rally off Will Carter (2-2) with a ground single to the third base bag. Andretty Cordero picked up a four-pitch walk to add a second runner. With the count of 0-2, Wilson Garcia fouled a pitch off but claimed that catcher Jhon Nunez had deflected his bat. After a conference, the umpires awarded first base to Garcia to load the sacks. Joseph Carpenter and Shawon Dunston, Jr. launched consecutive sacrifice flies to provide the Barnstormers with a very brief lead.

Drew Mendoza opened the home ninth with a double to left center off Mike Adams (3-3) and scored when Trey Martin lined a double into the left field corner. Martin came home when Nellie Rodriguez singled off the left field wall.

York County resident Cody Brittain, making his first professional appearance, allowed a first inning run on singles by Coca and Cordero and a sac fly by Wilson Garcia. He did not yield again until Chris Proctor cleared the left field wall with a two-out solo homer in the sixth. Brittain finished the night, allowing seven hits and four walks while fanning four.

Martin connected off Jeff Bain for a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning. Bain yielded six hits and one walk over six innings while striking out six.

Matt Swarmer (0-1) will start for the Barnstormers on Thursday night against lefty Nick Raquet (11-7). Fans may tune into Flo Baseball at 6:25.

NOTES: Melvin Mercedes singled in the third inning to extend his on-base streak to 23 games...Adams had been 7-for-7 in saves in the second half...Jack Conley swiped his 26th and 27th bases of the season...Bain threw his fourth quality start...Lancaster is 6-18 in one-run games.

