Ducks' Offense Stymied by Honey Hunters

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Gastonia Honey Hunters 5-0 on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Steven Moya's solo home run to right field in the second inning off Ducks starter Ian Clarkin gave the Honey Hunters a 1-0 lead. A two-out RBI single to center by Luis Curbelo in the fifth doubled Gastonia's lead to two.

Zach Jarrett's RBI single to left in the seventh made it a 3-0 ballgame. An RBI double by Braxton Davidson and a run-scoring groundout from David Washington in the eighth pushed the lead to five.

Honey Hunters starter Zach Mort (12-2) earned the win, tossing six scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out nine. Clarkin (2-3) suffered the hard-luck loss, giving up just two runs on six hits and a walk over six innings with nine strikeouts as well.

Ruben Tejada led the Ducks offense with two hits and a walk.

The Ducks and Honey Hunters wrap up their three-game set on Thursday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Right-hander Justin Alintoff (2-1, 4.01) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Honey Hunters righty Sal Romano (4-4, 3.97).

