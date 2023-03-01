Wichita Wind Surge Release 2023 Promotional Schedule
March 1, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release
The Wichita Wind Surge are excited for an action packed 2023 season, full of fireworks, theme nights, giveaways and more! Check out what's in store for the upcoming season below.
Weekly Promotions:
Two for Tuesdays (presented by Dillons and 105.3 The Buzz): Get two tickets for the price of one every Tuesday home game when you show your Dillons Shopper Card or Dillons App at the Wind Surge Box Office and enjoy featured $1 hotdogs.
Half Off Wednesday: Groups of 20 fans or more receive 50% off ticket purchases.*
Thirsty Thursday (presented by Corona): Enjoy two-dollar 12 ounce select beers and two-dollar 16 ounce fountain sodas every Thursday.
Fireworks Spectacular: Stick around after every Friday Wind Surge game for a fantastic fireworks show over the Arkansas River.
Surge Saturday: From giveaways to character appearances, to theme nights and fiestas, there is something for everyone on Saturdays at Riverfront Stadium.
Sunday Family Fun-Day: Bring the whole family out for an afternoon matinee baseball game, complete with pre-game catch on the field and post-game Kids Run the Bases presented by Sonic.
*Excludes youth berm tickets and Wednesday matinee games.
Wind Surge Happy Hour:
Tuesday - Saturday (from gates open to first pitch) $5 domestic drafts.
2023 Promotional Calendar:
Tuesday, April 11th (7:05 PM) - Opening Day | Fireworks | Scarf Giveaway (2,500) courtesy of Mel Hambelton Ford | Magnet Schedule Giveaway courtesy of Coca-Cola
Wednesday, April 12th (7:05 PM) - Magnet Schedule Giveaway courtesy of Coca-Cola
Thursday, April 13th (7:05 PM) - Turbo Tubs | Magnet Schedule Giveaway courtesy of Coca-Cola
Friday, April 14th (7:05 PM) - Tumba Vacas de Wichita presented by McPherson College | Fireworks Friday | Magnet Schedule Giveaway courtesy of Coca-Cola
Saturday, April 15th (2:05 PM) - 316 Night | Replica Jersey Giveaway (3,000) courtesy of Total Cleaning Solutions
Sunday, April 16th (1:05 PM) - Opening Weekend
Wednesday, April 26th (12:05 PM) - STEAM Day presented by First Student
Thursday, April 27th (7:05 PM) - Turbo Tubs
Friday, April 28th (7:05 PM) - Kids Take Over presented by Mel Hambelton Ford | Fireworks Friday | Wind Surge Youth Hat Giveaway (1,000 youth 15 and under) courtesy of Mel Hambelton Ford
Saturday, April 29th (2:05 PM) - Bark in the Park presented by Quantum Credit Union
Thursday, May 18th (7:05 PM) - Turbo Tubs
Friday, May 19th (7:05 PM) - Fireworks Friday
Saturday, May 20th (2:05 PM) - Military Appreciation Night presented by Dillons
Sunday, May 21st (12:05 PM) - Tumba Vacas de Wichita
Thursday, June 1st (7:05 PM) - Turbo Tubs | Conspiracy Theory Night
Friday, June 2nd (7:05 PM) - Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night | Fireworks Friday
Wednesday, June 21st (7:05 PM) - Bark in the Park presented by Quantum Credit Union
Thursday, June 22nd (7:05 PM) - Turbo Tubs
Friday, June 23rd (7:05 PM ) - Fireworks Friday
Saturday, June 24th (6:05 PM) - Military Appreciation Night presented by Dillons
Sunday, June 25th (12:05 PM) - Cancer Survivor Day presented by McPherson College and Central Care Cancer Center
Wednesday, June 28th (7:05 PM) - Faith and Family Night presented by Chick-Fil-A
Thursday, June 29th (7:05 PM) - Turbo Tubs
Friday, June 30th (7:05 PM) - Fireworks Friday | Drawstring Bag Giveaway (1,500) courtesy of Splash Aqua Park
Saturday, July 1st (6:05 PM) - Wranglers Night
Monday, July 3rd (6:30 PM) - Independence Celebration | Fireworks
Friday, July 14th (7:05 PM) - Fireworks Friday
Saturday, July 15th (6:05 PM) - 90's Night
Wednesday, July 26th (12:00 PM) - Summer Camp Day presented by First Student and KONA Ice
Thursday, July 27th (7:05 PM) - Turbo Tubs | Realtors Night presented by Relators of South Central Kansas
Friday, July 28th (7:05 PM) - Marvel Super Hero Night presented by Heroes Academy and Rise Up For Youth | Fireworks Friday
Saturday, July 29th (6:05 PM) - Tumba Vacas de Wichita
Thursday, August 3rd (7:05 PM) - Turbo Tubs
Friday, August 4th (7:05 PM) - Fireworks Friday
Saturday, August 5th (6:05 PM) - Monrovians Night
Sunday, August 6th (12:05 PM) - End of Summer Celebration
Thursday, August 17th (7:05 PM) - Turbo Tubs
Friday, August 18th (7:05 PM) - Back to School Night presented by McPherson College | Fireworks Friday
Thursday, August 31st (7:05 PM) - Turbo Tubs
Friday, September 1st (7:05 PM) - Star Wars Night | Fireworks Friday
Saturday, September 2nd (6:05 PM) - Bark in the Park presented by Quantum Credit Union
Thursday, September 14th (7:05 PM) - Turbo Tubs
Friday, September 15th (7:05 PM) - Tumba Vacas de Wichita | Fireworks Friday | Sugar Skull Bobblehead Giveaway (1,500) courtesy of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
Satuday, September 16th (6:05 PM) - Fan Appreciation Weekend
Sunday, September 17th (1:05 PM) - Fan Appreciation Weekend
Single game tickets go on sale Saturday, March 11th at 10 AM. For more information about season tickets, ticket plans, and group outings visit our website at windsurge.com.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from March 1, 2023
- Travs Introduce "Mad Mallards" Alternate Identity - Arkansas Travelers
- Wichita Wind Surge Release 2023 Promotional Schedule - Wichita Wind Surge
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wichita Wind Surge Stories
- Wichita Wind Surge Release 2023 Promotional Schedule
- Wichita Wind Surge Announces Return of High-Demand Ticket Plans
- Wichita Wind Surge Announce Participation in The Nine Program
- Wind Surge Announce 2023 Coaching Staff: Manager Ramon Borrego Returns for Third Season
- Wichita Wind Surge Announce 2023 Gametimes