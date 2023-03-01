Wichita Wind Surge Release 2023 Promotional Schedule

March 1, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







The Wichita Wind Surge are excited for an action packed 2023 season, full of fireworks, theme nights, giveaways and more! Check out what's in store for the upcoming season below.

Weekly Promotions:

Two for Tuesdays (presented by Dillons and 105.3 The Buzz): Get two tickets for the price of one every Tuesday home game when you show your Dillons Shopper Card or Dillons App at the Wind Surge Box Office and enjoy featured $1 hotdogs.

Half Off Wednesday: Groups of 20 fans or more receive 50% off ticket purchases.*

Thirsty Thursday (presented by Corona): Enjoy two-dollar 12 ounce select beers and two-dollar 16 ounce fountain sodas every Thursday.

Fireworks Spectacular: Stick around after every Friday Wind Surge game for a fantastic fireworks show over the Arkansas River.

Surge Saturday: From giveaways to character appearances, to theme nights and fiestas, there is something for everyone on Saturdays at Riverfront Stadium.

Sunday Family Fun-Day: Bring the whole family out for an afternoon matinee baseball game, complete with pre-game catch on the field and post-game Kids Run the Bases presented by Sonic.

*Excludes youth berm tickets and Wednesday matinee games.

Wind Surge Happy Hour:

Tuesday - Saturday (from gates open to first pitch) $5 domestic drafts.

2023 Promotional Calendar:

Tuesday, April 11th (7:05 PM) - Opening Day | Fireworks | Scarf Giveaway (2,500) courtesy of Mel Hambelton Ford | Magnet Schedule Giveaway courtesy of Coca-Cola

Wednesday, April 12th (7:05 PM) - Magnet Schedule Giveaway courtesy of Coca-Cola

Thursday, April 13th (7:05 PM) - Turbo Tubs | Magnet Schedule Giveaway courtesy of Coca-Cola

Friday, April 14th (7:05 PM) - Tumba Vacas de Wichita presented by McPherson College | Fireworks Friday | Magnet Schedule Giveaway courtesy of Coca-Cola

Saturday, April 15th (2:05 PM) - 316 Night | Replica Jersey Giveaway (3,000) courtesy of Total Cleaning Solutions

Sunday, April 16th (1:05 PM) - Opening Weekend

Wednesday, April 26th (12:05 PM) - STEAM Day presented by First Student

Thursday, April 27th (7:05 PM) - Turbo Tubs

Friday, April 28th (7:05 PM) - Kids Take Over presented by Mel Hambelton Ford | Fireworks Friday | Wind Surge Youth Hat Giveaway (1,000 youth 15 and under) courtesy of Mel Hambelton Ford

Saturday, April 29th (2:05 PM) - Bark in the Park presented by Quantum Credit Union

Thursday, May 18th (7:05 PM) - Turbo Tubs

Friday, May 19th (7:05 PM) - Fireworks Friday

Saturday, May 20th (2:05 PM) - Military Appreciation Night presented by Dillons

Sunday, May 21st (12:05 PM) - Tumba Vacas de Wichita

Thursday, June 1st (7:05 PM) - Turbo Tubs | Conspiracy Theory Night

Friday, June 2nd (7:05 PM) - Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night | Fireworks Friday

Wednesday, June 21st (7:05 PM) - Bark in the Park presented by Quantum Credit Union

Thursday, June 22nd (7:05 PM) - Turbo Tubs

Friday, June 23rd (7:05 PM ) - Fireworks Friday

Saturday, June 24th (6:05 PM) - Military Appreciation Night presented by Dillons

Sunday, June 25th (12:05 PM) - Cancer Survivor Day presented by McPherson College and Central Care Cancer Center

Wednesday, June 28th (7:05 PM) - Faith and Family Night presented by Chick-Fil-A

Thursday, June 29th (7:05 PM) - Turbo Tubs

Friday, June 30th (7:05 PM) - Fireworks Friday | Drawstring Bag Giveaway (1,500) courtesy of Splash Aqua Park

Saturday, July 1st (6:05 PM) - Wranglers Night

Monday, July 3rd (6:30 PM) - Independence Celebration | Fireworks

Friday, July 14th (7:05 PM) - Fireworks Friday

Saturday, July 15th (6:05 PM) - 90's Night

Wednesday, July 26th (12:00 PM) - Summer Camp Day presented by First Student and KONA Ice

Thursday, July 27th (7:05 PM) - Turbo Tubs | Realtors Night presented by Relators of South Central Kansas

Friday, July 28th (7:05 PM) - Marvel Super Hero Night presented by Heroes Academy and Rise Up For Youth | Fireworks Friday

Saturday, July 29th (6:05 PM) - Tumba Vacas de Wichita

Thursday, August 3rd (7:05 PM) - Turbo Tubs

Friday, August 4th (7:05 PM) - Fireworks Friday

Saturday, August 5th (6:05 PM) - Monrovians Night

Sunday, August 6th (12:05 PM) - End of Summer Celebration

Thursday, August 17th (7:05 PM) - Turbo Tubs

Friday, August 18th (7:05 PM) - Back to School Night presented by McPherson College | Fireworks Friday

Thursday, August 31st (7:05 PM) - Turbo Tubs

Friday, September 1st (7:05 PM) - Star Wars Night | Fireworks Friday

Saturday, September 2nd (6:05 PM) - Bark in the Park presented by Quantum Credit Union

Thursday, September 14th (7:05 PM) - Turbo Tubs

Friday, September 15th (7:05 PM) - Tumba Vacas de Wichita | Fireworks Friday | Sugar Skull Bobblehead Giveaway (1,500) courtesy of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas

Satuday, September 16th (6:05 PM) - Fan Appreciation Weekend

Sunday, September 17th (1:05 PM) - Fan Appreciation Weekend

Single game tickets go on sale Saturday, March 11th at 10 AM. For more information about season tickets, ticket plans, and group outings visit our website at windsurge.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from March 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.