Naturals Host Hiring Event at Arvest Ballpark on Thursday, March 9th

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals, along with Patina Restaurant Group, will be hosting a Hiring Event on Thursday, March 9th for part-time, Gameday associates. The event will take place from 5:15 p.m. until 7:15 p.m. in the Northwest Health Community Room of Arvest Ballpark.

The Naturals and Patina Restaurant Group, the official caterer of Arvest Ballpark, will be accepting applications and conducting on-site interviews for part-time associates for the upcoming season. Both organizations are seeking individuals that, if hired, will continue the tradition of providing top-notch customer service to fans at Arvest Ballpark. Those attending are asked to enter on the southside of Arvest Ballpark to fill out an application prior to going to the Northwest Health Community Room.

Those unable to make the job fair can stop out at our Administrative Offices at Arvest Ballpark between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday to fill out an application. Details on each position are listed below and more information can be obtained by calling (479) 927-4900. All applicants are encouraged to interview with the Naturals and Patina Restaurant Group to increase potential for hire.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS NATURALS

Kids Zone Attendant

Kids Zone Attendants are responsible for ensuring all children play safely while having fun. This area includes four (4) inflatables, kid's train, a mini-golf course, speed pitch, and our wiffle ball field.

Parking Attendants

Naturals Parking Attendants are the front-line employees of our Gameday Associate Customer Service Team. Parking attendants are asked to process cash transactions and make change as needed.

Grounds Crew

Grounds crew is needed for home games, high school games, and other special events. Duties involve batting practice tear down, cleaning equipment, 5th inning drag, and post-game patching. Applicants must be able to lift a minimum 50 pounds, be willing and able to work in various weather conditions.

PATINA RESTAURANT GROUP

Concession Cashiers, Runners, and Servers

Serve our fans in a fast and professional manner. Must be friendly, personable, and well groomed.

Cooks

Preparing all food to proper temperature and ensuring consistency of product. Capable of working fast.

