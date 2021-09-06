Wichita Takes on Northwest Arkansas for Penultimate Home Series

The first place Wichita Wind Surge return home for their final homestand of the season. The Surge are home for the final 12 hosting Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas. First up is the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, double-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.

VS NATURALS - The Surge and Naturals have met 12 times this season and the only team the Surge have a losing record. The Surge trail the Naturals 5-7. NW Arkansas won four of six against Wichita at Riverfront in early July.

LEADER OF THE PACK - The Surge have held the top spot in the division for 91 of 109 games this season, 83% of season. Wichita also has the best record in the league leading Frisco by 2 games for the top playoff spot.

PLAYOFF PUSH - The two top teams in Double-A Central, regardless of division will qualify for this seasons best of five championship series. The playoffs will be Sept 21-22 at the number two city and return to the city with the best regular season record for Sept 24, 25, and 26, if necessary. The Surge magic number for a playoff spot is 10.

WHATS ON TAP - The Surge rotation for next few games:

Tuesday - RHP Cole Sands

Wednesday - RHP Austin Schulfer

Thursday - RHP Simeon Woods Richardson

ROAD WARRIORS - Wichita finished the road schedule with the leagues best road-record at 35-25.

SWIPER - Aaron Whitefield is fourth in the league and second in the Twins organization with 29 stolen bags. Whitefield also leads the team with 30 multi-hit games this season and 11th in the league with 58 runs scored.

SCHULFER - Surge starter Austin Schulfer leads the league with 22 starts, fifth in the league with a 4.56 ERA, fifth with 100.2 innings pitched, seventh with a 1.46 WHIP and sixth with a .266 batting average against.

THE LONELIEST NUMBER - The Surge are 18-16 in one run games. The 34 games are second most in the league.

THE HIT MAN - Roy Morales is third in the league with a .307 batting average. He is tops on the team batting .331 since first of July (61x184). He was batting.266 on the season at that point.

THE PEN - The Surge bullpen has allowed 24 earned runs in its last 82.2 innings pitched spanning its last 17 games and has a record of 5-2 with a 2.49 ERA.

DEBUTS- Surge had three debuts this week, Catcher Stevie Berman, and pitchers Ben Gross and Simeon Woods Richardson. Berman hit a grand slam in his debut, Gross pitched four innings allowed one run and Woods-Richardson did not allow a run and had two strikeouts in an inning and a third.

PUNCHING TICKETS - The Surge has a league best 1,109 strikeouts this season, tops in the in AA-Central and second most in all of Double-A baseball. Chris Vallimont second in the league with 123 strikeouts.

THE OFFENSE - Wichita led the league in runs scored, home runs and second in batting average in August but through five games in September the Surge are last in all categories, batting .142 (22x154.) The Surge lead the league batting .277 with 396 RBI with runners in scoring position but are 2 for their last 27.

